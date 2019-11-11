A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

A recent story surfacing over Twitter has created everyone stupefied over amazement. A social media user posted a thread about a hotel cleaner named Jane who allegedly impregnated herself with a 24-year-old millionaire's sperm.

Jane stole a tech millionaire's used condom from his room in a hotel in Las Vegas. He left his bank statement on the nightstand in his hotel room and she saw it cleaning. She immediately thought it would be better if she becomes a mother of a baby with a rich man.

Jane was 36 when she stole the unnamed tech millionaire's sperm from his used condom recovered from the garbage can. She allegedly inserted the semen inside her vagina and became pregnant with a baby boy who is now 4-years-old.

When the child support hearing was going on, Jane allegedly confessed that she never slept with the young millionaire and that she impregnated herself with his sperm while she was cleaning his room. However, the paternity test was later conducted and the young millionaire was found as the father. The court ordered him to pay the mother of the child $2 million for the 3+ years of his son's life he missed.

His lawyers said their client is planning to pursue other legal actions against the mother for stealing his bodily fluids and violating his privacy. Meanwhile, Jane had quit the hotel cleaning job and started a few businesses with her newfound fortune, she still has full custody of her child whom she named after his father.

The users over Reddit and Twitter immediately jumped into the story. Many claimed it 'a fake news' while several others wanted to know how she managed to get herself impregnated.