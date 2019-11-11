International Development News
Development News Edition

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle
When the child support hearing was going on, Jane allegedly confessed that she never slept with the young millionaire and that she impregnated herself with his sperm while she was cleaning his room. Image Credit: Twitter / Unemployed youth

A recent story surfacing over Twitter has created everyone stupefied over amazement. A social media user posted a thread about a hotel cleaner named Jane who allegedly impregnated herself with a 24-year-old millionaire's sperm.

Jane stole a tech millionaire's used condom from his room in a hotel in Las Vegas. He left his bank statement on the nightstand in his hotel room and she saw it cleaning. She immediately thought it would be better if she becomes a mother of a baby with a rich man.

Jane was 36 when she stole the unnamed tech millionaire's sperm from his used condom recovered from the garbage can. She allegedly inserted the semen inside her vagina and became pregnant with a baby boy who is now 4-years-old.

When the child support hearing was going on, Jane allegedly confessed that she never slept with the young millionaire and that she impregnated herself with his sperm while she was cleaning his room. However, the paternity test was later conducted and the young millionaire was found as the father. The court ordered him to pay the mother of the child $2 million for the 3+ years of his son's life he missed.

His lawyers said their client is planning to pursue other legal actions against the mother for stealing his bodily fluids and violating his privacy. Meanwhile, Jane had quit the hotel cleaning job and started a few businesses with her newfound fortune, she still has full custody of her child whom she named after his father.

The users over Reddit and Twitter immediately jumped into the story. Many claimed it 'a fake news' while several others wanted to know how she managed to get herself impregnated.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck rammed into a cab in Okhla Phase-I in South East Delhi, police said on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan...

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders: Cong statement.

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders Cong statement....

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MILRonaldos fitness and attitude both under the spotl...

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019