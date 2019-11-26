International Development News
Development News Edition

Central Africa security meeting commences in Angola’s Luanda

Central Africa security meeting commences in Angola’s Luanda
The meeting will discuss the geopolitics situation and Central Africa security, including the politic and institutional developments of the last six months. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Luanda City hosts as from this Monday until November 29, the 49th meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee in charge of the Security Questions in Central Africa (UNSAC).

The event's agenda, which takes place at the Talatona Conventions Centre (HCTA), in the Angolan capital, will focus on climate changes, a crucial issue increasingly considered a matter of great concern to the States of the sub-region.

In concrete, debates shall focus on the impact of climate change phenomenon on peace and security, besides the experience exchange regarding its manifestation in Central Africa countries, as well as a discussion regarding the collective acting way in this dominion.

The meeting will discuss the geopolitics situation and Central Africa security, including the politic and institutional developments of the last six months.

However, in the debates will also be included issues related to governance, elections processes, humanitarian situation, human rights and the internal and cross-border security.

During the works, the General Secretariat of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) will present a report that will serve as a basis for the discussion about these different matters.

Besides the general considerations, this report will provide a global vision of 11 member countries of the Committee, namely Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

The event is also to debate the conflicts related to human transhumance, maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, promotion of disarmament, implementation of an agenda for women, peace and security in Central Africa, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

Luanda province had already hosted the work of the UNSAC 40th Session from 1 to 5 June 2015.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Ten years after it was introduced, Indias national digital identity system is becoming ubiquitous in the country, even as large numbers of homeless and transgender people are excluded and many denied essential services, a study showed.More ...

We realised we don't have the numbers and we don't want to indulge in horse trading: Fadnavis.

We realised we dont have the numbers and we dont want to indulge in horse trading Fadnavis....

We don't have majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation

We dont have majority after Ajit Pawars resignationas Dy CM Fadnavis....

CM Fadnavis tells press conference that he will go to Raj Bhawan to tender resignation.

CM Fadnavis tells press conference that he will go to Raj Bhawan to tender resignation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019