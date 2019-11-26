Central Africa security meeting commences in Angola’s Luanda

The Luanda City hosts as from this Monday until November 29, the 49th meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee in charge of the Security Questions in Central Africa (UNSAC).

The event's agenda, which takes place at the Talatona Conventions Centre (HCTA), in the Angolan capital, will focus on climate changes, a crucial issue increasingly considered a matter of great concern to the States of the sub-region.

In concrete, debates shall focus on the impact of climate change phenomenon on peace and security, besides the experience exchange regarding its manifestation in Central Africa countries, as well as a discussion regarding the collective acting way in this dominion.

The meeting will discuss the geopolitics situation and Central Africa security, including the politic and institutional developments of the last six months.

However, in the debates will also be included issues related to governance, elections processes, humanitarian situation, human rights and the internal and cross-border security.

During the works, the General Secretariat of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) will present a report that will serve as a basis for the discussion about these different matters.

Besides the general considerations, this report will provide a global vision of 11 member countries of the Committee, namely Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

The event is also to debate the conflicts related to human transhumance, maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, promotion of disarmament, implementation of an agenda for women, peace and security in Central Africa, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

Luanda province had already hosted the work of the UNSAC 40th Session from 1 to 5 June 2015.