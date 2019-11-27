Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites injected into a sun-synchronous orbit

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-ninth flight (PSLV-C47), successfully launched Cartosat-3 along with 13 Nanosatellites of USA from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota today.

PSLV-C47 lifted-off at 0928 Hrs (IST) from the Second LaunchPad. After 17 minutes and 38 seconds, Cartosat-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509 km. Subsequently, the 13 nanosatellites were injected into their intended orbits. After separation, solar arrays of Cartosat-3 were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

"Cartosat-3 is the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite built by ISRO." Dr. Sivan said. He further added that it was a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The mission life of the Cartosat-3 is 5 years. Cartosat-3 will address the increased user demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use, and land cover, etc.

ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in the mission. He also acknowledged the support from the Indian Industry.

PSLV-C47 was the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). This was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 9th satellite of Cartosat series.

About 5000 visitors witnessed the launch live from the Viewer's Gallery in Sriharikota.

(With Inputs from PIB)