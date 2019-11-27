35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders' Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are crucial to retaining, maintaining and enhancing its role.

The conference is being presided over by Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and is being attended by a cross-section of Infantry officers including formation commanders and commanding officers. The deliberation will continue over three days, with the Chief of the Army Staff in attendance.

The conference will provide an appropriate platform for eminent speakers and professionals to share their thoughts and also give an opportunity to introspect in a frank and forthright manner, the matters related to Infantry in a fresh perspective. The deliberation during this conference will throw up innovative thoughts to ensure that Infantry contributes effectively in dealing with the emerging challenges of the nation's security.

