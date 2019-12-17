Japan grants $12.7mn to Ethiopia for road maintenance in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia gets around USD 12.7 million from Japan with an objective to use the fund for road maintenance in the capital city, Addis Ababa.

Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ethiopia, Matsunaga Daisuke, signed the agreement.

The grant will be for maintenance equipment for road construction and maintenance to improve the economy and access to social services in Addis Ababa.

After the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, cited that the grant agreement will help to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city.

Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke on his part said the project would contribute to the economic revitalization and the improvement of access to social services in Addis Ababa.

He stated that Japan would continue to support Ethiopia's development endeavors through various Japanese assistance projects and other modalities of assistance