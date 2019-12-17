Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan grants $12.7mn to Ethiopia for road maintenance in Addis Ababa

Japan grants $12.7mn to Ethiopia for road maintenance in Addis Ababa
Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke on his part said the project will contribute to the economic revitalization and the improvement of access to social services in Addis Ababa. Image Credit: Flickr / Chris Waits

Ethiopia gets around USD 12.7 million from Japan with an objective to use the fund for road maintenance in the capital city, Addis Ababa.

Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ethiopia, Matsunaga Daisuke, signed the agreement.

The grant will be for maintenance equipment for road construction and maintenance to improve the economy and access to social services in Addis Ababa.

After the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, cited that the grant agreement will help to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city.

It also helps the city to improve traffic flow, enhance travel times and quality of roads as well as reduce accidents in the city, he said, APA News noted.

Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke on his part said the project would contribute to the economic revitalization and the improvement of access to social services in Addis Ababa.

He stated that Japan would continue to support Ethiopia's development endeavors through various Japanese assistance projects and other modalities of assistance

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

The board of French carmaker PSA, which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler FCA was underway to disc...

Dongfeng to reduce PSA stake in merger deal with Fiat-sources

Chinas Dongfeng Motor will have a reduced stake of around 4.5 in the new group resulting from the merger between Peugeot owner PSA and rival Fiat Chrysler, two sources said on Tuesday. Earlier the board of PSA approved a binding memorandum ...

U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA needs to improve its oversight to address maintenance issues at the 11th largest U.S. carrier Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The U...

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.As voting continued, the vote in the Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019