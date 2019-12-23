AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the country's West Kordofan and North Kordofan states.

The project will enable farmers' adoption of renewable energy technology through the installation of 1,170 photovoltaic irrigation pumps, the establishment of maintenance and repair workshops for the pumps, and the supply of equipment for a pump testing laboratory to provide certification and training.

Paul Baldeh, the African Development Bank's Director for Power Systems Development, noted that "by extending farmers a grant covering 75 percent of installation costs, the government, with Bank support, will overcome the most significant hurdle of adopting clean PV technology: high upfront costs." The remaining 25 percent will be payable in installments over three years. He added that the project would conduct a ground water survey and sustainability assessment that will inform the development of subsequent projects in Sudan.

The project meets the Sudanese government's renewable energy and poverty reduction objectives as well as the Bank's High Five and Energy Sector Policy. Moreover, the project has strong potential to be replicated and scaled up in other parts of the country.

