Port Sudan tribal violence likely to affect peace talks: SPLM-N al-Hilu

The tribal violence took place four months after similar attacks in August where over 10 people died. Image Credit: Twitter(@KenRoth)

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N-al-Hilu) called on the Sudanese authorities to deal seriously with the recurrent inter-communal fighting in Port Sudan between the Beni Amer and the Nuba groups.

Fifteen people were killed during clashes between the Nuba and Beni Amer in Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea State in the previous week. The tribal violence took place four months after similar attacks in August where over 10 people died.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Omer Shurkian, the SPLM-N al-Hilu Spokesman underlined that the Beni Amer tribe members were wielding firearms, 'which indicates that they must have been receiving support from somebody somewhere.'

According to Sudan Tribune, Omer Shurkian called on the Sudanese transitional government to take drastic measures in combating such crimes stressing they affect the lives of citizens in their houses. "Failure to do so will no doubt affect the peace process and peaceful coexistence among the population. It is in the interest of the Government to take these issues seriously in order to avoid the recurrence of past mistakes and the persistence of violence and counter-violence," he warned.

