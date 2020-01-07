Kenya: Severe fire burns city building in Mombasa

Heavy fire breaks out near Saba Saba, Jomo Kenyatta Avenue, Mombasa in Kenya. The fire broke out at Minna Hardware, located along the busy street.

Daily Nation shared a video of the raging fire. The incident comes two months after fire engulfed Coast General Hospital.

Some said that the fire started as a result of raindrops splashing on the electricity circuit board at the charging room in the administration block of the hospital. The management immediately sent alert to the firefighters who tried to handle the situation. However, no casualties have been reported.

More details awaited.

