Govt of Côte d'Ivoire adopts competitiveness optimization plan for Air Côte d'Ivoire

The government of Côte d'Ivoire has adopted a 'plan to optimize competitiveness' of Air Côte d'Ivoire in view of regional economic issues after a Council of Ministers.

According to the national airline, Air Côte d'Ivoire's spokesman Sidi Touré, the Council adopted a plan to optimize the competitiveness of Air Côte d'Ivoire with regard to economic issues. This measure comes six years after the start of its operations launched in January 2013. The national airline has become one of the benchmark airport companies in West Africa with a market share of 52 percent and a figure annual turnover of 90 billion CFA francs.

With this exceptional performance, Air Côte d'Ivoire today stands out as a benchmark in the sub-region. For the Ivorian government, the specific interest of this plan is to contribute to strengthening the dynamism of this company, APA News noted.

The State of Côte d'Ivoire also wants to strengthen the regional influence of this airline as an instrument of national pride (which) exceeds all expectations, and boost its operational capabilities. The company reached an average traffic of around 850,000 passengers in 2019, a stable performance like in 2018. And this, for three years, representing around 40 percent of Aeria's overall traffic (Abidjan Airport).

On a total traffic of 2.26 million passengers recorded in 2019 by the international airport Félix Houphouët-Boigny of Abidjan, the airline company Air Côte d'Ivoire claims around 850,000 passengers.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.