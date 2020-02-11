China signs agreement with WFP to provide food assistance to 4 countries

The Chinese government and the United Nations World Food Programme have recently signed agreements to provide food assistance to the Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Lesotho and Yemen. This assistance is in response to their requirements of foods outlined in the recent Humanitarian Response Plans.

Over 400,000 vulnerable people in those countries (to the Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Lesotho and Yemen) will be benefited from China's contribution. This offer will allow the World Food Programme to procure 6631 metric tons of food to provide critical food rations such as wheat flour, rice, beans, vegetable oil, as well as specialized nutritious food including fortified corn bean flour, Super Cereal and Super Cereal Plus to prevent malnutrition among women and young children.

This contribution has been accomplished under the framework of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to support the four countries, which face serious food insecurity challenges.

"WFP is grateful for this new contribution from China, which comes at a critical time, and enables WFP to sustain ongoing relief and recovery assistance. China's support is a life-line for these vulnerable people who rely on WFP's ability to continue covering their most basic food needs," " Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative said.

