DR Congo’s PM launches AfDB-funded drinking water production in Mbuji-Mayi

The Honourable Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sylvestre Ilunga has recently unveiled the rehabilitation and modernization and distribution system of the city of Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental.

The African Development Bank has funded the project of around USD 27 million. Once the works are being completed, it will start providing drinking water to nearly 2.5 million inhabitants of Mbuji-Mayi. Over 57 percent of the population of this city will be benefited by the project.

The Minister of Rural Development, Guy Mikulu Pombo welcomed the good cooperation with the Bank, which resulted in the financing of this transformative project. He also underlined the government's commitment to respecting deadlines for the well-being of the population.

The project is said to continue for a period of 32 months. Many jobs will be created during its implementation phase. The African Development Bank (AfDB) will further enable the beneficiaries via this financing to enable make savings on the household budget due to the reduction of water-borne diseases.

The representative of AfDB's country manager, Vadi Nsingi emphasized the importance of the operation for AfDB due to its strong impact and its alignment with the Bank's High 5 operational priority, namely 'Improving quality of life for the people of Africa'.

On the other hand, the work will emphasize on the rehabilitation of the pumping station, the administrative building and the electrical and hydraulic networks on the site of Bakwa Kapanga, a peripheral district of the city. They will also allow the construction of two water towers with a capacity of 1,420 cubic meters each.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.