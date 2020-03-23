Left Menu
Lockdown in Indian states: Visuals from different parts of the country

Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns, and public transport will remain closed in many states and UTs of India as state governments imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All passenger trains have also been canceled by Indian Railways till March 31.

Tamil Nadu government has also imposed a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 16 districts till Wednesday.

The Bihar government has announced a lockdown in all urban areas till March 31 to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown is being enforced in all districts, sub-divisional and block headquarters, and municipal towns.

