Lockdown in Indian states: Visuals from different parts of the country

Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns, and public transport will remain closed in many states and UTs of India as state governments imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All passenger trains have also been canceled by Indian Railways till March 31.

Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal.CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March. pic.twitter.com/abpIxIBXvw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dT2i1WdWcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu government has also imposed a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu: Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by #Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT. pic.twitter.com/Y0OizlZrId — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 16 districts till Wednesday.

Lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh from 23-25 March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Prayagraj's old city area. pic.twitter.com/N4Kr5UJm9h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020

The Bihar government has announced a lockdown in all urban areas till March 31 to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown is being enforced in all districts, sub-divisional and block headquarters, and municipal towns.

Bihar: Lockdown has been imposed in the state till 31st March in view of #Coronavirus. Visuals from Muzaffarpur's Sadar Thana area. pic.twitter.com/Cpqcni0nCN — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

