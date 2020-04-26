Rains in Delhi-NCR, more showers likely tomorrow
Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Sunday morning witnessed light rains.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 08:41 IST
Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Sunday morning witnessed light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is likely to receive more rains tomorrow and sky would generally be cloudy.
The weatherman further predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures of the capital today would hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. The IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin has predicted that tomorrow (April 27), states such as Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds. (ANI)
