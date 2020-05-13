Western Disturbance likely to cause rainfall in Northeastern states: IMD
Due to the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance (WD), Northeastern states are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers for the next few days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:13 IST
Due to the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance (WD), Northeastern states are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers for the next few days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya," the weather bulletin read.
Apart from that, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh tomorrow (May 14). "Duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh," the IMD advisory read.
The squally weather conditions with wind speed occasionally reaching upto 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and the South Andaman Sea. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- WD
- IMD
- Himachal Pradesh
- Ladakh
- Meghalaya
- Assam
- Gilgit Baltistan
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days
Sanitation workers honoured for excellent work during COVID-19 outbreak in Himachal Pradesh
Over 23,000 stranded Himachal Pradesh residents return to state in last three days