Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm' by today evening: IMD

With cyclone Amphan moving towards the east coast of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that with wind speeds reaching up to 55-65 kmph and gusting up to 75 kmph, a cyclone system will form over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a 'cyclonic storm' by today evening.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With cyclone Amphan moving towards the east coast of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that with wind speeds reaching up to 55-65 kmph and gusting up to 75 kmph, a cyclone system will form over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a 'cyclonic storm' by today evening. "The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th May 2020 near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1250 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 1330 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," IMD Kolkata said in a statement.

"It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by today evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast from 18th to 20th May 2020," the statement further read. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the waters off the Andhra coast and Odisha-West Bengal coast from May 18 onwards.

Those who are already in the sea have been advised to return by tomorrow (May 17).

