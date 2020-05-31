Left Menu
Delhi receives light showers

Delhi and its adjoining region witnessed light rain showers on Sunday morning, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 08:32 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and its adjoining region witnessed light rain showers on Sunday morning, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted that rains occurred in the region due to the approaching western disturbance towards the Himalayan region.

Today, the downpour is also expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Goa and south interior Karnataka. "Strong winds reaching 60-70 kilometres per hour gusting to 80 kilometres likely to prevail over western Arabian sea and wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over southwest and east-central Arabian sea," the IMD stated.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

