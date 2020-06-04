Cyclone Nisarga weakens into depression over west Vidarbha: IMD

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near adjoining Alibaug yesterday, is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday. "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the IMD tweeted.

The coastal districts of Palghar and Raigad yesterday bore the brunt of the storm with the high wind speeds and heavy downpour. The tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed a few isolated parts of the coastal areas. Yesterday, because of the changing weather system, Pune also received heavy rainfall causing waterlogging at various places and also a tree got uprooted at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai due to high wind speed caused by Cyclone Nisarga.

Notably, cyclone Nisarga had impacted many daily activities and affected transport services across Maharashtra. Several evacuation operations were conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel. (ANI)