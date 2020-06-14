Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar

Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar area here.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday informed that as the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD had stated in its advisory. (ANI)