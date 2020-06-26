Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 8 Bihar districts

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted on Friday in as many as eight districts of Bihar, where 92 people were killed on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:01 IST
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 8 Bihar districts
Bihar: Rain lashes parts of Patna on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted on Friday in as many as eight districts of Bihar, where 92 people were killed on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. "Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning, and squalls," the MeT department said.

The weather department further predicted that districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalgunj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Purnia, Saharsa and Araria are also likely to receive rainfall. The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar has now climbed to 92, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said today.

Gopalganj in north Bihar reported 13 deaths and several injuries due to lightning strikes during the thunderstorm on Friday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Upendra Pal confirmed today. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese startup creates "connected" face mask for coronavirus new normal

As face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an internet-connected smart mask that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages.The white plas...

Finalising EU COVID recovery package a "massive priority", says Germany

Finalizing the European Unions package of measures to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is a massive priority for Germanys presidency of the EU, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Friday.EU leaders agreed ...

EIB provides €63 million for construction of new wind farms in Austria

The European Investment Bank EIB is providing 63 million of finance for the construction and operation of two new wind farms in Austria Prinzendorf III and Powi V of Windkraft Simonsfeld with a total capacity of approximately 43.6 MW. The f...

1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020