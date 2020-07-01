Kerala youngsters build waiting shed with used plastic bottles, sheets and tyres

A group of young men in Thrippunithura at Ernakulam district has built a waiting shed with used plastic bottles, sheets and tyres for just Rs 14,000. Named as Bottle Hub, the shed at the bus stop at Kinar near Thrippunithura was built by the members of a recreational club, BSB Arts and Sports Club as a service.

"No shed for years here. Which is why we decided to make it happen. This was done because we wanted to do something new. The bottles were first taken from the Thrippunithura police station. This bus shelter is portable. It can be disassembled into three pieces. When it rains, the algal will hold the bottle. If so, the bottle will be painted," Shyam Surendran, President of BSB Arts and Sports Club. The shed features flowery plants, seats made of used tyres, COVID-19 awareness boards and a news board. The used plastic bottles were collected from various police stations and coronavirus relief camps during the lockdown.

"The cost involved was for the purchase of steel frames, paint, tiles and plastic roofing sheet. The bottles were used to cover the three sides using metal strings and they are decked up with plant pots. The awareness boards are made using children's slates in which messages about wearing a mask, social distancing are written. Club members write down key news on the board each day," added Surendran. "We were giving food to migrant labourers and other needy people in the lockdown period. One day, we went to Thrippunithura Police Station for seeking permission to give food to migrant labourers. At that time, we saw a lot of used plastic bottles at the station premises. We first got the idea from there," Ameesh, member of the club. (ANI)