Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESA says Hope Probe's findings on global dust storms vital for future human missions

"The Hope Probe will be a major contributor to the Mars science community," said the European Space Agency (ESA), yesterday in a statement.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:52 IST
ESA says Hope Probe's findings on global dust storms vital for future human missions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The Hope Probe will be a major contributor to the Mars science community," said the European Space Agency (ESA), yesterday in a statement. The UAE's Mars mission known colloquially as the Hope Probe is expected to give a better understanding of global dust storms by studying those occurring on the Martian surface, reported WAM.

Knowledge of the dynamics of dust storms on the red planet is crucial for the planning and execution of future human missions to Mars. The mission is to be launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre and the lift-off is supposed to happen within a three-week window in August. Weather conditions have already delayed to the scheduled launch twice.

The first interplanetary mission from the Arab world will travel 493.5 million km over seven months to insert itself into Mars' orbit by February 2021. The ESA is one of the four space agencies that have successfully made it to Mars besides the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US, the former Soviet Union space programme, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ESA said that the Hope Probe's findings would complement and corroborate data from other Mars missions by giving a larger picture of the atmospheric dynamics of Mars. This will help understand how the planet lost most of its atmosphere. The Hope Probe is set to have the first comprehensive view of the Martian atmosphere at different times of the day and at different seasons. The global scientific community has never got such data before. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to consider plea seeking monthly aid to SC Bar Clerks Association members

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking directions to the Central government to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each member of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association in view of the pandemic. A bench...

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailands automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asias auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.Thailands auto-related businesses, which employ...

Uttarakhand govt considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases

The Uttarakhand government is considering the option of sealing the states borders with neighboring states and imposing complete lockdown in the state on weekends in view of the surging cases of COVID-19, an official spokesman said here on ...

Periyar's statue found smeared with saffron colour in TN

A statue of social reformer E V Ramasami Periyar was found daubed with saffron colour at Coimbatore on Friday and police are on the lookout for the miscreants behind it. After the incident came to light, workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020