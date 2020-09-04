Gina Torres joins ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ as series regular

“Suits” alum Gina Torres has boarded “9-1-1: Lone Star” season two as series regular. Torres joins actors Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe on the series around five months after both “Lone Star” and its “9-1-1” original were renewed by Fox. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will play the role of Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, who was at the top of her game when she quit the job to raise her twin daughters.

The series, which hails from 9-1-1 creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, is set in Austin and follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and tries to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life. “We are so excited to be expanding our ‘9-1-1-verse’ with the addition of Gina Torres. I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since ‘Firefly’. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up,” said Minear.

The cast also features Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker and Mark Elias. “9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Production on the season two of the series is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles later this year, with the makers planning an early 2021 premiere.