Delhi environmentalist welcomes NGT's 'total ban' on firecrackers

An environmentalist and founder of an activist group, Swechha, Vimlendu Jha welcomed the 'total ban' on the sale or bursting of firecrackers by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) across the National Capital Region (NCR) till the end of November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:34 IST
Vimlendu Jha, Environmentalist. Image Credit: ANI

An environmentalist and founder of an activist group, Swechha, Vimlendu Jha welcomed the 'total ban' on the sale or bursting of firecrackers by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) across the National Capital Region (NCR) till the end of November. "Given the wind condition and rise in farm fires (stubble buring) from Punjab and Haryana, the situation in Delhi-NCR is becoming really bad. National Green Tribunal banned firecrackers; it is a welcome move because when your entire city is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit), it's very important to take drastic measures," said Vimlendu Jha to ANI.

A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) falls under 'poor' or worse category. "The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chatt, New Year, Christmas, etc, as may be specified by the concerned state," the order said.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season with a record 7,178 cases being reported in the state on Friday, the highest by any state on the day. Delhi's Air Quality Index remained in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board. (ANI)

