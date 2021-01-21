Left Menu
First consultative meeting on asset monetisation held

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur launched the first consultative meeting on asset monetization which was held in the national capital on Wednesday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:13 IST
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting was organised by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in partnership with World Bank.

"MoS @ianuragthakur inaugurated & addressed the 1st consultative meeting on Asset Monetization in collaboration with the World Bank," Thakur said in a tweet. The Country Director World Bank, CEO Niti Ayog, Secretary (DIPAM) and senior officers of Central Ministries were present in the meeting.

According to the statement, asset monetisation is a stated objective of the government and DIPAM is mandated to facilitate monetisation of non-core public assets. The monetisation process is complex and requires close cooperation and collaboration with all stakeholders. The meeting provided a platform for such an engagement. Several key issues were discussed in the meeting in the presence of all stakeholders. Both global and domestic perspective, best practice and experience was shared, the statement said.

