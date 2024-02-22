Left Menu

World News in Brief: Ukraine attacks in Donetsk, ‘forever chemicals’ dumped in US, benefits of multilingual education

22-02-2024
As the war in Ukraine nears the two-year mark since Russia's full-scale invasion began, UN humanitarians reported on Wednesday that attacks along the frontline in the Donetsk region had disrupted clean water supplies in Kramatorsk City. Tweet URL > OCHA_Ukraine Briefing journalists in New York, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric cited the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, which said the damage had occurred after a water filtering station was hit. The city had a pre-war population of 220,000 people, now reduced to 90,000. The attacks also caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure on both sides of the frontlines, according to both the Ukrainian Government and Russian-installed authorities in the occupied territory east of Kramatorsk. "On the humanitarian response, aid organizations immediately delivered assistance, including emergency repair materials, to communities on the Ukrainian side of the frontline", said Mr. Dujarric. ### **Aid to Kurakhove** And humanitarians provided aid to the front-line town of Kurakhove, which has been impacted by 10 years of hostilities, following Russia's initial annexation of territory in 2014. The aid consisted of 13 tonnes of medical and hygiene supplies, including for people with disabilities, and other supplies to support civilians whose access to basic services is severely disrupted, the Spokesperson added. ## **US companies dump 'forever chemicals' with impunity: UN experts** In the United States, the DuPont and Chemours chemical companies are dumping toxic so-called "forever chemicals" into the local environment, completely disregarding the rights and well-being _(hyphen?)_ of residents along the lower Cape Fear River in North Carolina. That's according to a group of nine independent UN human rights experts, who released a statement on Wednesday warning of the dangerous effects from the chemicals, commonly referred to as PFAs, or polyfluoroalkyl substances, and said members of impacted communities have reportedly been denied access to clean and safe water for decades. Tweet URL > UN_SPExperts PFAs come from products such as shampoo, nail polish and the synthetic coating on carpets or fabrics. They are known as forever chemicals because they do not easily degrade in nature and can cause harm for decades, even centuries. Even though the companies are aware of the toxic impact of PFAs, they continue to discharge them, the experts said. They also raised alarm over exports of PFAs and hazardous waste from the Netherlands to the United States, in apparent breach of international law. ### Inadequate and insufficient The experts said enforcement and remediation measures have been inadequate where legal action has been taken against the two companies. "Health and environmental regulators in the United States have fallen short in their duty to protect against business-related human rights abuses, including providing the public - particularly affected communities in North Carolina - with the type and amount of information necessary to prevent harm and seek reparation," the experts said. The UN Human Rights Council-appointed independent experts have raised these concerns with the US Government, which has yet to reply. Special Rapporteurs and other experts work on a voluntary basis and do not receive a salary, serving entirely in their individual capacity. ## **Multilingual education, a useful tool for tackling learning crisis** Tweet URL > UNESCO Finally, Wednesday is International Mother Language Day, and education, science and culture agency UNESCO is calling on all countries to pursue a policy of multilingual education. That's because it's key to fighting the current global learning crisis, having produced positive results in the past. According to a recent agency study, children are more likely to start reading earlier when they are taught in their mother tongue during the earliest school years. ### **Lessons from Africa** Proof can be found across Africa. The continent has the world's highest linguistic diversity, but only one in five children are taught their mother tongue. To change that, Mozambique expanded bilingual learning to a quarter of its schools, and children are already performing around 15 per cent better in basic reading and mathematics, UNESCO said. While people communicate in more than 6,700 languages around the world, 40 per cent of them are threatened with extinction in the long term, due to falling numbers of speakers.

