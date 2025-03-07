Left Menu

DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost manufacturing, road safety and sustainability.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:06 IST
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India and Santosh Iyer, MD, Mercedes-Benz India (Photo: DPIIT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost manufacturing, road safety and sustainability. According to DPIIT, the partnership will focus on creating structured programs and initiatives that provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market linkages.

It will also facilitate international collaborations and ensure knowledge exchange to drive long-term impact. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz India is a strategic move towards enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities while promoting responsible and sustainable innovations."

He added, "Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen industry-academia linkages and create an ecosystem that drives impactful technological advancements." Dr Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, of Startup India, stated, "By integrating Mercedes-Benz India's expertise and commitment to innovation, this initiative will enable startups to leverage global best practices and gain access to crucial industry networks. Our goal is to ensure startups working on sustainability and road safety receive the necessary support to thrive."

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to collaborate with DPIIT to support startups that align with our focus areas of road safety, environmental sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. Through our CSR funding, we will work closely with incubators and institutes to drive meaningful societal impact." The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Shri Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited is a leader in luxury automotive innovation, dedicated to advancing manufacturing excellence, road safety, and sustainability. Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company actively supports technological advancements, incubators, and institutions working towards a sustainable and safer future.

With a strong presence in India's automotive sector, Mercedes-Benz India is committed to fostering innovation and driving societal change. This collaboration between DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote technological excellence, sustainability, and road safety.

By providing a robust support system for startups and innovators, the partnership aims to drive impactful advancements that benefit both industry and society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025