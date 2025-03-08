Left Menu

Mahindra Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Expanding Skill Initiative

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) is expanding its successful Mahindra WE Hunnar initiative, which empowers women through skills training in driving, customer care, and EV maintenance, to multiple cities beyond Bengaluru. This expansion aligns with MLMML's CSR vision for inclusivity and sustainable development, celebrating trained women's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST
Mahindra WE Hunnar initiative (Photo: Mahindra). Image Credit: ANI
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) is poised to broaden its Mahindra WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Hunnar initiative, extending it to several cities after its initial success in Bengaluru. Launched in July 2024, the program reflects MLMML's commitment to inclusivity and positive change, rooted in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vision.

On International Women's Day, MLMML celebrated the program's female beneficiaries, who received training across three critical areas: driving three-wheeler (3W) and four-wheeler (4W) vehicles, customer care, and electric vehicle (EV) repair and maintenance. A total of 245 women completed the training, with many securing sustainable livelihoods.

MLMML's initiative facilitated the driving training for 52 women, offering them essential skills and resources for financial independence. The company aided in the licensing process and collaborated with financial institutions to provide loans, supporting women in their entrepreneurial and employment pursuits.

Beyond driving, 185 women enhanced their skills in customer care, and eight women received training in EV repair and maintenance, focusing on electric three-wheelers and general EV education. The initiative has already resulted in many women securing employment, opening long-term career opportunities.

Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of MLMML, emphasized the initiative's impact, stating, "The Mahindra WE Hunnar initiative is our commitment to creating equitable access to mobility and livelihoods by empowering women through skill development." She underlined the importance of joint progress, saying, "True progress is achievable when both men and women collaborate, share opportunities, and contribute to the narrative."

MLMML, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), stands as India's leading manufacturer of electric small commercial vehicles, producing acclaimed models like the Treo, Zor Grand, and e-Alfa series. The company boasts a diverse range of electric, petrol, CNG, and diesel mobility solutions for passenger and cargo transport.

