CEAT Rolls Out Advanced Global Tyre Technologies in India

Tyre manufacturing giant CEAT has unveiled its latest SportDrive range in India, featuring global innovations such as ZR-rated tyres, noise-reducing CALM Technology, and the pioneering Run-Flat Tyres (RFT). This development marks a significant achievement in the Indian tyre industry, launching CEAT into the forefront of advanced tyre technology.

The RFTs, designed to function even after a puncture, are priced between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000. Meanwhile, the 21-inch ZR-rated Ultra-High-Performance tyres featuring CALM Technology, which minimizes noise, are priced between Rs25,000 and Rs30,000. These tyres are capable of handling speeds over 300 KMPH, positioning CEAT as the first Indian firm to offer such innovations.

Extensively tested at top-tier international facilities in Germany, the SportDrive range complies with the highest safety and performance standards. Scheduled for an April release, these premium tyres will be available in key urban markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Arnab Banerjee, CEAT's MD and CEO, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation. "These innovations reflect our commitment to enhancing safety, comfort, and performance for luxury and high-performance vehicle owners. We are proud to be the first Indian company to introduce Run-Flat Tyres, reinforcing our leadership in the four-wheeler tyre segment," he stated. Supporting this sentiment, CEAT's CMO Lakshmi Narayanan B added, "CEAT's latest innovations are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in tyre engineering."

(With inputs from agencies.)