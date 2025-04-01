Kia India's Sales Surge Bolstered by Sonet and Syros Success

Kia India reported a significant increase in domestic sales, with 25,525 units sold, marking a 19.3% year-over-year growth from 21,400 units in March 2024. The Kia Sonet spearheaded this success, contributing 30% to the total sales volume, closely followed by the Seltos at 26%, the Carens at 22%, and the newly launched Syros at 20%.

In the first quarter of 2025, Kia India sold 75,576 units, showcasing a notable 15.6% rise from the previous year's figure of 65,369 units. The financial year 2024-25 saw Kia achieving total sales of 2,55,207 units, a 4% growth compared to 2,45,634 units in FY 2023-24.

On the export front, Kia shipped 26,892 units worldwide, enhancing its international presence. The launch of the Kia Syros was a key highlight, with 15,986 units sold since its market debut, underscoring its popularity and Kia's ability to meet consumer demand.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India's Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. He attributed the robust sales growth to customer trust and Kia's focus on quality, expressing optimism about solidifying the brand's position in India.

