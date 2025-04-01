Accelerating Success: Audi India's Impressive Q1 2025 Sales Surge

Audi India, a leading German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a robust 17% growth in sales for the first quarter of 2025, retailing 1,223 units. This performance highlights the escalating demand for Audi's diverse offerings in the luxury vehicle market.

The success in Q1 was fueled significantly by the enduring popularity of models like the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, consolidating the brand's stronghold in the Indian luxury market. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed satisfaction with the early success in 2025, emphasizing the customer's trust in Audi's premium portfolio.

Reflecting on the past year's supply challenges, Dhillon affirmed Audi India's readiness to meet the burgeoning demand for luxury cars in India. Additionally, Audi's pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, recorded a striking 23% growth, while Audi's network of 26 facilities supports their expansion strategy for enhanced customer access. The newly launched Audi RS Q8 Performance has been met with high demand, selling out until Q3 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)