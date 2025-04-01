Left Menu

Skoda Auto India Hits Record Sales with Kylaq SUV Phenomenon

Skoda Auto India achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025, driven by the new Kylaq SUV. Celebrating 25 years in India, the brand expanded its dealer network and introduced customer-focused initiatives, marking a successful beginning of a 'New Era' in the Indian market.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Skoda Auto India has announced a record-breaking achievement in March 2025 by selling 7,422 units, spurred by the overwhelming response to the all-new Kylaq SUV as well as their popular models, Slavia and Kushaq. The Czech automaker commemorates its 25th anniversary in India and 130 years globally with this peak performance month.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, expressed enthusiasm for reaching this significant milestone, saying, "With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a 'New Era' in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 bear witness to this journey taking shape, courtesy of planned efforts targeting the democratization of European technology on Indian roads." He continued, "The customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially noting the Kylaq's price-value proposition, and we will extend introductory pricing through April to celebrate its success."

Launched in February 2024, the Kylaq has become a key player in this success story, marking Skoda's foray into the sub-4-metre SUV segment with a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. In response to mounting demand, Skoda Auto India is turbocharging production and boasts over 15,000 active bookings, with all orders anticipated to be fulfilled by May 2025. Emphasizing growth, the company has expanded its dealer network from 120 in 2021 to 280, with a target of 350 by year's end, along with introducing new customer initiatives like digital showrooms, online sales, and the Skoda Service Cam to enhance customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

