Hyundai's Soaring Success: SUV Dominance and Record Sales in FY 24-25

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved remarkable sales in FY 24-25, selling 7,62,052 units, including 5,98,666 domestically and 1,63,386 for export. A 2.6% growth was seen in March 2025 sales. The company fortified its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM, driven by its robust SUV lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:49 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported a robust performance for the fiscal year 24-25, with total sales reaching 7,62,052 units. This figure encompasses domestic sales of 5,98,666 units and export sales totaling 1,63,386 units, according to the company's filing.

In March 2025 alone, HMIL recorded sales of 67,320 units—a 2.6% increase compared to the previous year—with domestic sales accounting for 51,820 units and exports contributing 15,500 units. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of HMIL, credited the company's success to customer trust and the strength of their SUV lineup.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric and the new Hyundai Alcazar played pivotal roles in strengthening HMIL's domestic standing. As the second largest passenger vehicle OEM, HMIL has also solidified its status as India's largest exporter of passenger vehicles, achieving significant milestones in SUV and CRETA sales domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

