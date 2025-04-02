Mahindra Leads EV Revolution: Solidifying India's Commercial Electric Vehicle Dominance

In a remarkable feat, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has consolidated its status as India's premier electric commercial vehicle manufacturer for a consecutive fourth year in FY25. The company has effectively driven the electrification of the L5 category, boosting electric vehicle (EV) penetration to 24.2% from the previous year's 16.9%.

MLMML commands a striking 37.3% market share in the L5 electric three-wheeler sector, cementing its leadership amidst fierce competition. This continued success underscores MLMML's focus on innovation and sustainability as it continues to expand its market presence.

The company has set industry benchmarks by becoming the first in India to surpass sales of 2 lakh commercial EVs. Its flagship electric auto, Treo, leads the market with over 1 lakh units sold. In FY25, MLMML introduced a metal-body Treo variant and launched the Mahindra ZEO, a groundbreaking four-wheeler electric SCV, penetrating deeper into the small commercial vehicle market.

All key metrics and data have been verified through the Vahan portal, underscoring MLMML's enduring growth in the EV sector. Described as the front-runner in electric small commercial vehicles, MLMML's diverse lineup now spans electric, petrol, CNG, and diesel options, led by award-winning models like the Treo, Zor Grand, and e-Alfa.

The recent introduction of the ZEO further diversifies MLMML's offerings alongside the Alfa and Jeeto models, reinforcing its position as a leader in versatile, last-mile mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)