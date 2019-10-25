UP police stations to be lit with earthen lamps on Diwali

In a bid to foster the idea of eco-friendly Diwali, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh OP Singh on Friday announced that all the police stations of the state will be lit with the earthen lamps. The DGP UP rolled out an order asking the police officials to ditch Chinese lights and buy handmade earthen lamps from the local potters, thus adding to their income during this festive season.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also promoting pottery and other products as a substitute of plastic through the Mati Kala Board which will allow the local artisans to sell diyas and other clay products. On Sunday, more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The state government has made all the preparations for the third 'Deepotsav' event this year. Out of 5.50 lakh lamps, around 4 lakh will be lit at Ram Paidi, while rest will be lit at other religious places in the city, he added.

As concerns over air-pollution loom ahead of Diwali, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on October 5 had launched eco-friendly green firecrackers, which have been manufactured in India and are available in markets for sellers and consumers. The Union Minister had also announced during a presser in New Delhi, that Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs have been successful in developing various environment-friendly fireworks such as sound-emitting crackers, flowerpots, pencils, chakkar and sparklers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)