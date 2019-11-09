Reliance Foundation collects 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has collected more than 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling in a record-setting drive. Over three lakh employees, their family members and partners of RIL and its allied businesses like Jio and Reliance Retail participated in the Recycle4Life campaign which was rolled out in October. The initiative shattered the earlier record of Costa Rica which had collected 30 tonnes of PET bottles.

Reliance employees collected 39 lakh waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and brought them to offices. They will be recycled through eco-friendly manufacturing processes into value-added fibres at one of the RIL's recycling units. RIL is one of the largest used PET bottle recyclers in India and has developed R|Elan Green Gold fabric technology which has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally.

"At Reliance Foundation, we believe that caring for our environment is of utmost importance," said Founder and Chairperson Nita M Ambani. "We are committed to creating a better, brighter, cleaner and greener world for our future generations." In his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people and government agencies to take the first big step towards freeing India of single-use plastic.

Among India's largest social initiatives, Reliance Foundation is focused on addressing the country's development challenges in areas of rural transformation, health, education, sports for development, disaster response and urban renewal besides arts, culture and heritage. (ANI)

