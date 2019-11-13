International Development News
Development News Edition

SC directs Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to combat air pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:30 IST
SC directs Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to combat air pollution
Supreme Court [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR. The Centre told the apex court that it is exploring the technology and is looking at methods using which Japan has tackled the pollution crisis by.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to submit the report on the matter by December 3. The bench took suo moto cognizance of the issue.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...

SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, paves way to contest bypolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state. The court struck down the p...

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged ...

'Criminal Minds' final season to air on Jan 8

The final season of Criminal Minds is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced. The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019