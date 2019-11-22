Will take less time to reduce air pollution in Delhi than China did in Beijing: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in his address on Friday to Lok Sabha expressed confidence that the government will take less time to reduce air pollution in Delhi than China took to do so in Beijing. "There is only one Earth and resources are depleting. There is a difference between climate change and air pollution. Excessive emission of carbon dioxide is the reason behind climate change and these continue to remain in the atmosphere for many years. Pollutants of pollution remain for a short time and then disappear," he said in Lok Sabha

"I have a firm belief that Beijing took 15 years to reduce air pollution then we will do it in lesser time," Javadekar said while speaking on the issue of climate change. The issue of pollution including air, water and plastic was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the issue was debated intensely in both houses of Parliament.

Delhi-NCR has been reeling under severe air pollution caused due to host of factors ranging from vehicular emission, industrial discharge to stubble burning. The minister said that the government has prepared the National Clean Air programme and released funds according to the needs of the cities to reduce the pollution level.

Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Air Quality Index in 2015 and devices for measuring have been installed at 730 places in 344 cities. Emphasizing on electric vehicles, he said that the government has provided subsidy to 3,28,000 vehicles.

"The issue of stubble burning is true but people in Delhi also burn garbage. Agencies should ensure that such cases don't occur," he said. Javadekar on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling the air pollution.

He said a high-level task force was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and regular review meetings have been held. The union minister also said a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines and implementing agencies for actions delineated. Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution (ANI)

