International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: AQI dips to moderate after brief respite, city wakes up to foggy morning

After a brief respite, the air quality in Delhi again deteriorated on Saturday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging to 108, which falls in the 'moderate' category. The fog had engulfed several isolated areas of the national capital during the wee hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 10:35 IST
Delhi: AQI dips to moderate after brief respite, city wakes up to foggy morning
Fog engulfed Delhi on Saturday as air quality dipped to moderate category [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a brief respite, the air quality in Delhi again deteriorated on Saturday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging to 108, which falls in the 'moderate' category. The fog had engulfed several isolated areas of the national capital during the wee hours. Yesterday, the quality of the air was in a satisfactory zone with the AQI in double digits.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 were both at 92 in the Dhirpur area. The air quality index standards for PM 10 and PM 2.5 at Lodhi was at 93 and 95, respectively. The same was 110 and 115 at IIT, Delhi, and 102and 103 at Delhi University.

In Chandni Chowk, one of the most crowded areas of the capital, the AQI was 133 while the same was 113 at the airport, both of which fall under the 'moderate' category. People residing near India Gate complaint of fog in the morning making tuff for them to reach their respective places.

"Though the pollution levels are comparatively less the fog has engulfed the region. It is much better now but the air should be more cleaner," said Aditya, a local. Another resident of Delhi named Sarthak also said that fog covered Delhi in the morning and added: " requisite measures should be taken to curb the pollution menace."

The Center-run SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion throughout the day. "Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," the organisation stated in its advisory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to better understanding of the evolution of h...

Rapper Tijoux gives the beat to Chile's street revolt

Paris, Nov 30 AFP Chilean singer Ana Tijoux says she is scared of cameras. Yet it is hard to think of anything as fearless as her latest hit Cacerolazo, which has become an anthem of the street revolt in her homeland against its billionaire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019