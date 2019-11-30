International Development News
J-K: Lt Governor calls to conserve water

Expressing concern over the water crisis in the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that people should learn how to conserve water.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the water crisis in the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that people should learn how to conserve water. "We have a lot of sources of water but our management is not good. Our target is to supply water to every household but people should learn how to conserve it. We will have to make people aware of the calamities," Girish Chandra Murmu said while addressing a regional conference on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address in July had given a clarion call to citizens to join hands for water conservation and create a Jan-Andolan along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, to save water and secure the future. The Prime Minister had also invited ideas, traditional knowledge, success stories, and films made on water conservation from common citizens, celebrities and NGOs alike.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor also called to strengthen the forewarning system of Disaster Management, saying, "We in Jammu and Kashmir should have annual drills for the disaster. Police is also part of the disaster management force. We do not have Standard Operating Procedures which are needed in combating the disaster." He also spoke on the revocation of article 370 and slammed people for opposing it. "Article 370 is gone and is gone forever and is not going to come back. It is determined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit shah that more than 800 Acts have to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

