Fog warning issued for Asaam, Meghalaya: IMD
With the onset of winter, dense fog is very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Thursday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).
With the onset of winter, dense fog is very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Thursday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Apart from these areas, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to be covered by fog today.
The IMD also stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that very rough to high sea condition is very likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian sea and along and off Somalia coast. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
131 gm heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized, five arrested in Mizoram
Mizoram Assembly increases salary of MLAs by Rs 85,000
Tripura to accommodate up to 500 Bru families if Centre gives
Mizoram court sentences Myanmarese man to life imprisonment till death for killing wife
Tripura to accommodate up to 500 Bru families if Centre gives