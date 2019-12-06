Left Menu
Air pollution: Toxic air leaves Delhi gasping for breath

The air quality of the national capital remained very poor for the second consecutive way with the overall Air Quality Index docking at 388 with PM2.5 at 234 and PM10 359.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality of the national capital remained very poor for the second consecutive way with the overall Air Quality Index docking at 388 with PM2.5 at 234 and PM10 359. According to SAFAR, the rise in air pollution is because of the prevalence of calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient which creates a conducive environment for pollutant accumulation.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The AQI was 399 in Dhirpur at 9 am and it dipped to 'severe' category at 415 in Mathura Road area. The AQI near Pusa, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 354, 391 and 389 respectively.

However, in Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, the air quality remained in the moderate category with the AQI at 115, 131 and 105 respectively. Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi will hover around 7 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 46 per cent. A shallow fog will envelop the region throughout the day.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people residing in the national capital to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

