Delhi cold wave: Homeless people flock to night shelters
As temperatures dipped in the national capital, the homeless turned towards night shelters to survive the chilly winter.
As temperatures dipped in the national capital, the homeless turned towards night shelters to survive the chilly winter. Popularly known as Rain Baseras, the night shelter homes are government-supported, where the homeless can spend winter nights.
"From the past few days, people are spending nights in our shelter. Day before yesterday, we accomodated 26 people and today there are around 36 people who are staying here," said the Manager of the Sarai Kale Khan shelter home. "We have a total of 50 beds and have quills and blanket for the poor. We are providing all basic facility to them," he added.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tempertaure in the national capital would oscillate between 8 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity will be around 83 per cent. As per the weatherman, Delhi would be cold and the rain is likley to batter the area on December 20.
Apart from Delhi, cold day conditions may prevail in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. "Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, south Assam and Meghalaya and Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the morning hours during next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)
