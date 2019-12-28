Cold wave conditions to persist over northern states: IMD

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to be affected by the cold wave on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold weather conditions are likely to persist over Bihar, a few pockets over West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. Dense fog is likely to engulf isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, northMadhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

"Ground frost very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.