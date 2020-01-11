Delhi pollution: Air quality plunges to 'very poor'

The pollution level in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 302, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 321 with PM2.5 in Chandani Chowk while at Mathura road it was at 331. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality at 322.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 252 and 122 respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog will continue to engulf the capital city for the next two days. Delhi is expected to receive light rains on January 13. The temperature in the region would range between 6 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius in the next two days. SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good.

"People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

