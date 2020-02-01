Budget 2020: Govt sets aside Rs 4,400 to battle climate change

Underlining India's focus on environment preservation and climate change, the government has set aside Rs 4,400 crore to spend under this head in this year's Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

She said India will host the G20 Presidency in 2022.

Environmental pollution is emerging as a major threat with industrial and infrastructure development in India as well as globally, forcing the governments to dedicate increased resources to preserve environment and battle climate change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

