Undeterred by cold weather, voters come out in large numbers to exercise franchise
Despite chilly winter morning in the national capital, people turned up in large number to cast their ballot.
Despite chilly winter morning in the national capital, people turned up in large number to cast their ballot. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and the maximum temperature of Delhi would hover around 6 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius throughout the day.
Apart from Delhi, due to the confluence between easterlies and westerlies at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fair rainfall is likely to batter Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha in the next 24 hours, predicted IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. "Due to likely dry cold northwesterly winds over northwest India, Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, handigarh and Delhi during the next 2-3 days", the forecast agency has predicted.
Weather is likely to be dry over the rest of the country. (ANI)
