Western Himalayan region likely to receive rain, says IMD

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department ( IMD) on Thursday. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind is also likely over Western Himalayan regions and plains of northwest India on March 12 and 13.

"Moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with an isolated thunderstorm, lightning/hail/gusty wind over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh during March 12 and 13 with maximum intensity on March 12," the IMD stated in its weather bulletin. The weatherman also predicted strong surface winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

