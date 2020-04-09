Left Menu
To combat COVID-19, Amritsar administration installs disinfection tunnel in wholesale market

In order to fight the coronavirus, Amritsar administration on Thursday installed a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of the one of the city's wholesale markets.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:43 IST
Punjab: A disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entry of the vegetable wholesale market in Amritsar. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

This is a portable booth, equipped with a system of generating Hydrogen peroxide mist. This will decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person entering the market.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said Ministry of Health on Thursday. (ANI)

