Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO China-centric, will 'make announcement' on funding it next week: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:34 IST
WHO China-centric, will 'make announcement' on funding it next week: Trump
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reiterating his allegation of the World Health Organization being China-centric, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would be making an announcement next week on America's annual funding of around USD500 million to it. "We're going to have an announcement on the World Health Organization sometime next week. As you know, we gave them approximately USD500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week. We'll have a lot to say about it," Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on coronavirus pandemic.

Early this week, the president had threatened to put on hold on the American funding to WHO. The United States has alleged that WHO sided with China in trusting the latter's fabricated data on coronavirus spread. Trump and US lawmakers have now started questioning the WHO's independence. The WHO chief and China both have denied the allegations.

Responding to questions, Trump said WHO has become "China-centric" and that Beijing has been taking advantage of the United States for long time. Meanwhile, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote to WHO questioning its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its suspected reliance on China's manipulated health data, which is believed to have hindered the world's ability to effectively prepare and respond to pandemic, costing countless lives.

"Unfortunately, there is ample reason to question WHO's response to early signs of this outbreak in China. The lack of independent analysis and advice in the face of initial misleading public messages from China has resulted in several countries scrambling to make up for lost time," Grassley wrote. "This reporting raises the question whether WHO had reason to believe the information China was providing was inaccurate, and whether due to its reliance on incorrect, unverifiable information, WHO was slow in raising the global alarm about the outbreak," he said in his letter.

"It is WHO's responsibility to act in an independent manner on behalf of the entire world by seeking accurate, impartial information and assessing all information from governments for reliability when advising member countries of possible outbreaks," Grassley said. China's messages and misinformation campaign on coronavirus spread has had a detrimental impact on the global community, and a clear, direct impact on WHO's ability to stay ahead of this pandemic, he alleged.

"Rather than parroting Chinese propaganda and talking points, WHO should be making independent assessments. Like many of my colleagues in the United States Senate, I question Communist China's ability and willingness to coordinate in a transparent manner with international bodies when it comes to combating the threat of the coronavirus," Grassley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020