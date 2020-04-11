Contact tracking, testing to be carried out in vulnerable areas: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday contended that "tracing, tracking and testing" have to be actively carried out in areas where people might have come in contact with COVID-19 patients. Kumar, during a review meeting with senior officials, also said that availability of necessary medicines and protective gears should never be a cause of concern for hospitals treating the infected.

Notably, the state has set up COVID care units for patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and health care centres for those with moderate symptoms. The government has also earmarked hospitals across the state for the treatment of "serious and critical" patients.

The chief minister, while addressing the officials at his 1, Aney Marg, bungalow here, asked them to ensure smooth supply of essential items. He directed district magistrates to make adequate arrangements so that farmers and labourers are not inconvenienced during harvesting of crops.

The chief minister also warned against hoarding and black marketing of commodities, saying action would be taken against people found flouting the rules. Maintaining that doctors, medical staff, police personnel, administrative officials and sanitation workers are playing a very important role in the fight against the dreaded disease, Kumar appealed to people not to misbehave with them as they are putting their lives at risk to keep others safe.

"We should rather encourage them. We must all ensure safety and adequate facilities for these frontline workers," Kumar said, while asserting that people should not pay heed to rumours and fake news. Urging people to abide by the lockdown norms, he reiterated that everyone should stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

